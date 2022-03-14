Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pi Day

BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    No Games Scheduled.

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Men's Tennis: No. 25 Auburn 4, Alabama 0
    • Baseball: Alabama 5, Binghamton 3
    • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 2, No. 21 LSU 1
    • Women's Golf: Warmer temperatures and softer wind speeds helped the Crimson Tide women’s golf team shed 17 strokes off its first round, earning a 3-over-par 291 in the final round at Forest Hills Golf Club (par 72, 6,244 yards) in Augusta, Ga., Sunday. Alabama earned fourth place on a 23-over-par 599 tournament total in its third spring tournament of 2022.

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

    172 days

    Did You Notice?

    • Alabama basketball was listed as the No. 21 team in the country when they distributed the seeding for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked 6-seed:
    • Herb Jones picked up this assist in the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-105 win over the Houston Rockets:
    • And with play suspended due to darkness, Justin Thomas is four strokes back of the leader at The Players Championship:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    March 14, 1942: Former Alabama football player and Vanderbilt assistant coach Paul W. Bear Bryant was commissioned in the United States Navy as a second lieutenant. Bryant served as athletic director in the physical program of the Bureau of Aeronautics. – Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    "All I know is, I don't want to stop coaching, and I don't want to stop winning, so we're gonna break the record unless I die." —Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, when asked if he would break Alonzo Stagg’s record of 314 college wins.

    Allie Craig Cruce
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Women's Basketball Selected for 2022 WNIT

    By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
    Nate Oats
    All Things Bama

    Everything Alabama Basketball's Nate Oats Said on Selection Sunday

    By Katie Windham3 hours ago
    031022_MBB_DavisonJD_Vandy_RS9654
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Men's Basketball Selected as 6-Seed in West for NCAA Tournament

    By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
    Montana Fouts at LSU
    All Things Bama

    No. 2 Alabama Softball, Fouts Bounce Back to Win Series Finale at LSU

    By Katie Windham7 hours ago
    Owen Diodati doubles off the right-field wall against Binghamton
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Baseball Secures Sweep in Final Series Before SEC Play

    By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
    KG_48289
    All Things Bama

    Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at No. 21 LSU

    By Katie Windham10 hours ago
    Andrew Pinckney
    All Things Bama

    Live Updates: Binghamton at Alabama Baseball

    By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
    Paul Mubenga
    All Things Bama

    Georgia OL Paul Mubenga Enjoys Visit to Alabama

    By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago