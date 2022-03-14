Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pi Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: No. 25 Auburn 4, Alabama 0

Baseball: Alabama 5, Binghamton 3

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 2, No. 21 LSU 1

Women's Golf: Warmer temperatures and softer wind speeds helped the Crimson Tide women’s golf team shed 17 strokes off its first round, earning a 3-over-par 291 in the final round at Forest Hills Golf Club (par 72, 6,244 yards) in Augusta, Ga., Sunday. Alabama earned fourth place on a 23-over-par 599 tournament total in its third spring tournament of 2022.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

172 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama basketball was listed as the No. 21 team in the country when they distributed the seeding for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked 6-seed:

Herb Jones picked up this assist in the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-105 win over the Houston Rockets:

And with play suspended due to darkness, Justin Thomas is four strokes back of the leader at The Players Championship:

Did You See?

March 14, 1942: Former Alabama football player and Vanderbilt assistant coach Paul W. Bear Bryant was commissioned in the United States Navy as a second lieutenant. Bryant served as athletic director in the physical program of the Bureau of Aeronautics. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"All I know is, I don't want to stop coaching, and I don't want to stop winning, so we're gonna break the record unless I die." —Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, when asked if he would break Alonzo Stagg’s record of 314 college wins.

