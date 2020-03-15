Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2020

Today is … National Everything You Think Is Wrong Day

Former Alabama All-American guard Chance Warmack is looking to make a comeback in the NFL after sitting out last season, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Along with hiring a new agent, Warmack reportedly has visits lined up with multiple teams following the suspension of visits by the league due to COVID-19 concerns. Warmack was drafted 10th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Brady Garcia of Spanish Fort, Ala. and 2021 Crimson Tide baseball commit shared this video of his nasty curveball that also displays his unique windup style. Garcia captioned the tweet with "Missing baseball", as Spanish Fort baseball as well as all other Alabama high school athletic events are currently postponed through April 5.

Israel suspended its professional basketball league on Saturday, leaving only one last professional basketball league containing Alabama players left operating in the world. That final league is the Total League in Luxembourg, where former Crimson Tide basketball guard Ar'Mond Davis plays. The Total League starts its postseason on Sunday.

March 15, 1938: Football players were set to play a predominant role on Happy Campbell's baseball team. Leading candidates to earn playing time were gridironers-turned-diamond men Joe Kilgrow, Hal Newman, Tex Shoemaker, Bud Waites, Johnny Roberts, Vic Bradford, George Zivich and Howard Blackmon. Shoemaker also lettered for Coach Hank Crisp's basketball team.

March 15, 2018: Collin Sexton shook off a foul-filled first half to score 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime as Alabama enjoyed its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 with an 86-83 victory against Virginia Tech. Freshman guard John Petty Jr. finished with 20 points while making six of eight 3-pointers.

"When I get in that type of mode, I feel like no one can stop me from shooting the ball. I always have my eyes locked on my target and I'm going to hit it."

— John Petty Jr.

