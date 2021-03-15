Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

National Napping Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Undisputed: Alabama Basketball Wins 2021 SEC Tournament over LSU

• Alabama Basketball Back Dancing, Ties Program-Best Seeding in NCAA Tournament

• 2021 SEC Tournament MVP Jahvon Quinerly: "We Aren't Done Yet"

• BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 80, LSU 79

• Alabama's Nate Oats Comments on Facing Rick Pitino: "I Respect Him

• How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Iona Gaels in 2021 NCAA Tournament

• ‌March Madness Title Odds and Opening Lines for Alabama, First-Round Games

• Everything Alabama Said After Winning the SEC Basketball Tournament

• Everything LSU Said After Loss to Alabama in SEC Tournament Championship

• No. 24 Alabama Baseball Wins Series-Clinching Game to Stetson, 9-4

• Crimson Tide softball Sweeps Auburn On The Road

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 15-21, 2021

• Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs LSU at SEC Championship Sunday

• Sunday Crimson Tikes: Upgrades

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• NCAA Cross Country National Championship, at Stillwater, Okla., all day

• Men's golf: Tiger Invitational at Auburn, all day

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's basketball, SEC Tournament: Championship game, Alabama 80, LSU 79

• Baseball: Alabama 9, Stetson 4

• Men's tennis: Tennessee 6, Alabama 1

• Softball: Alabama 4, Auburn 2

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

173 days

Did You Notice?

• Justin Thomas won his first Players Championship after finishing 14-under par at the Players Stadium Course in Palm Valley, Florida. The tournament has the largest purse in all of golf at $15 million and Thomas took home $2.7 million as the winner. Thomas, 27, also made history and had the lowest final 36-hole score in the tournament's history and said he it was "probably one of the best rounds of my life tee-to-green." Thomas gave an emotional interview after his win when speaking on Tiger Woods and his grandfather, who died this year. "I wish I could talk to him, but I know he's watching," Thomas said about his grandfather. —Joseph Salvador, Sports Illustrated

• Kira Lewis Jr. had a season/career high in minutes with 27 as New Orleans won a 135-115 blowout of the Clippers. The rookie had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

• Collin Sexton had 15 points and two rebounds as the Cavaliers lost to the Hawks, 100-82.

• Alabama rowing concluded its weekend at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, with five races against Tennessee and Indiana, including a pair of wins in the Third Varsity 8+ and Second Varsity 4+. Alabama started the day with a photo finish in the Varsity 8+, finishing less than two seconds behind Tennessee at 6:22.434. After another second-place finish in the Varsity 4+ (7:16.995), the Crimson Tide cruised to a decisive victory in the Third Varsity 8+ with a time of 6:45.978, over 17 seconds ahead of Tennessee and Indiana. Alabama finished third in the Second Varsity 8+ (6:27.431) before closing its weekend with a head-to-head win against Tennessee in the Second Varsity 4+, crossing in 7:15.900. In total, Alabama won nine of its 14 races on the weekend.

• Patrick Kaukovalta picked up the lone win at No. 3 singles as Alabama men’s tennis lost to No. 4 Tennessee 6-1 at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Gabriel Diaz Freire and Zhe Zhou won at No. 2 doubles, but the Crimson Tide didn't secure the doubles point.

• The NCAA Cross Country Championships will be held Monday in Stillwater, Okla. The event is normally held in the fall, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. the Alabama women finished second in the Southeastern Conference Championships in October, behind Mercy Chelangat’s individual win.

• 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 15, 1938: Football players were set to play a predominant role on Happy Campbell's baseball team. Leading candidates to earn playing time were gridironers-turned-diamond men Joe Kilgrow, Hal Newman, Tex Shoemaker, Bud Waites, Johnny Roberts, Vic Bradford, George Zivich and Howard Blackmon. Shoemaker also lettered for Coach Hank Crisp's basketball team.

March 15, 2018: Collin Sexton shook off a foul-filled first half to score 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime as Alabama enjoyed its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 with an 86-83 victory against Virginia Tech. Freshman guard John Petty Jr. finished with 20 points while making six of eight 3-pointers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When I get in that type of mode, I feel like no one can stop me from shooting the ball. I always have my eyes locked on my target and I'm going to hit it." — John Petty Jr.

We’ll leave you with this …