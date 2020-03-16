Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2020

Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 16, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Freedom of Information Day

  • The SEC Network is hosting "SEC Network Takeover Days" to tide fans over who are missing their respective school's athletics. Alabama kicks things off on Monday with a full 24 hours of nothing but Crimson Tide sports.
  • Despite leaving the Crimson Tide for the Oklahoma Sooners, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts still hosts his football camp in Hoover, Ala. On Sunday it was announced that Hurts' camps will be rescheduled from its original date of March 22 to July 11-12 to accommodate campers due to COVID-19.
  • Luxembourg cancelled its Total League basketball play due to the coronavirus, meaning that there are no longer any former Crimson Tide basketball players actively playing in leagues across the world. Ar'Mond Davis was the final active basketball player that formerly played at Alabama.

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

    173 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    March 16, 1963: The Saturday Evening Post in its issue dated March 23 alleged Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was given information by Georgia athletic director Wally Butts prior to the 1962 game won by Alabama 35-0. They ended up suing the publication.

    March 16, 1956: Ozzie Newsome was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala. 

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    “I scored a touchdown on the first reception I made in the NFL and spiked the ball. The instant I did, I felt horrible and couldn't wait for the game to end so I could call Coach Bryant and apologize. He said he didn't even notice, but I never spiked the ball again.”

    – Ozzie Newsome 

