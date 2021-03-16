Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 16, 2021

Today is … National Freedom of Information Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: Alabama at Tiger Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Baseball: Alabama at Troy, Troy, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Alabama men’s golf team carded team rounds of 12-under par 276 in round one and 5-under 283 in the afternoon to end day one of the Tiger Invitational in second overall with a 36-hole total of 17-under par 559. The Crimson Tide will enter Tuesday’s final 18 holes three strokes back of tournament host No. 16 Auburn (556). Georgia, ranked No. 13, is in third overall at 562, followed by No. 14 Vanderbilt (566) and No. 20 Tennessee (566) to round out the top five.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

172 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 16, 1963: The Saturday Evening Post in its issue dated March 23 alleged Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was given information by Georgia athletic director Wally Butts prior to the 1962 game won by Alabama 35-0. They ended up suing the publication.

March 16, 1956: Ozzie Newsome was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

“I scored a touchdown on the first reception I made in the NFL and spiked the ball. The instant I did, I felt horrible and couldn't wait for the game to end so I could call Coach Bryant and apologize. He said he didn't even notice, but I never spiked the ball again.” – Ozzie Newsome

