Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2020

• A day after the Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes in a salary-cap move, making the possibility of Trevon Diggs being drafted and joining Stefon in Minnesota look more than plausible, they traded away the older brother. The Vikings sent the wide receiver and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bills for a first-rounder, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a fourth-rounder in 2021. What made the trade such a jaw-dropping move was it came hours after the Texans sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals and didn’t receive a first-round pick in return.

• Draft Kings is listing Alabama as a -16.5 favorite in its scheduled season opener against Southern California in Arlington, Texas.

• Former Alabama basketball coach Anthony Grant was named CBS Sports’ national men’s basketball coach of the year.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.

March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.” – Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence

