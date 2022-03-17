Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... St. Patrick's Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Women's Basketball at Troy, Women's National Invitation Tournament, Troy, Ala., 6 P.M., ESPN3

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Southern Miss 3, Alabama 2

Softball: Florida State 6, Alabama 5

169 days

Did you notice?

Herbert Jones becomes the 2nd rookie in franchise history to earn 100 steals (along with Chris Paul)

2022 Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller was named Tennessee's Mr. Basketball

Alabama women's 200m medley took 4th place at NCAAs, setting an SEC record.

Did you see?

Rhoads Stadium had another sellout for Alabama's matchup with Florida State

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.

March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

March 17: “Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.” – Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence

We'll leave you with this...