Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2020

On this date last year, Alabama held its 2019 NFL pro day. Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

Today is … the first day of spring.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• It’s official …

• He’s been gone so long, you kind of forget that A’Shawn Robinson is only 24 …

• An interesting note about AJ McCarron:

• The real speculation now begins:

• The Washington Redskins have been stockpiling linebackers, which probably isn’t good news for Reuben Foster.

• A nice note here from baseball coach Brad Bohannon:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

170 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).

We’ll leave you with this …

