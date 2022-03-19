Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2022
Today is... National Corn Dog Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
- All Things CW: Take a Moment to Reflect on Luke Ratliff as Alabama Plays Again in the NCAA Tournament
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving at Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day
Rowing vs Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Softball vs No. 8 Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
Baseball vs #9 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Gymnastics at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 7 pm CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 2
- Men's Basketball at NCAA Tournament: No. 11 Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64
- Softball: No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 2
- Baseball: No. 9 Florida 6, Alabama 4
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 Football Season Opener
167 days
Did you notice?
- Women's wheelchair basketball is headed to the national championship
- Men's wheelchair basketball is ALSO headed to the national championship
- Justin Thomas is in fifth place at the Valspar Championship at -10 heading into the weekend.
Did you see?
Alabama Softball won its SEC home opener over Kentucky
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).