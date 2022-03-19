Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Corn Dog Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving at Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

  • Rowing vs Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

  • Softball vs No. 8 Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

  • Baseball vs #9 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

  • Gymnastics at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 7 pm CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 2
  • Men's Basketball at NCAA Tournament: No. 11 Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64
  • Softball: No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 2
  • Baseball: No. 9 Florida 6, Alabama 4

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 Football Season Opener

167 days

Did you notice?

  • Women's wheelchair basketball is headed to the national championship
  • Men's wheelchair basketball is ALSO headed to the national championship
  • Justin Thomas is in fifth place at the Valspar Championship at -10 heading into the weekend. 

Did you see?

Alabama Softball won its SEC home opener over Kentucky

031822_WSB_Kentucky_KG3712
031822_WSB_Kentucky_KG3711
031822_WSB_Kentucky_KG3692

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).

