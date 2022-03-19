Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Corn Dog Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Rowing vs Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Softball vs No. 8 Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

Baseball vs #9 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 7 pm CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 2

Men's Basketball at NCAA Tournament: No. 11 Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Softball: No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 2

Baseball: No. 9 Florida 6, Alabama 4

167 days

Did you notice?

Women's wheelchair basketball is headed to the national championship

Men's wheelchair basketball is ALSO headed to the national championship

Justin Thomas is in fifth place at the Valspar Championship at -10 heading into the weekend.

Did you see?

Alabama Softball won its SEC home opener over Kentucky

March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).

We'll leave you with this...