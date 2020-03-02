Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2020

Today is … National Old Stuff Day

Thursday, Alabama defensive back Scooby Carter was announced to have entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal for the second time since late last season. On Sunday, the defensive back posted a statement on his Twitter profile, marking his first public statement on the matter since the news of his intentions to transfer broke. Carter was a big addition to the Crimson Tide's 2019 class, ranking as the No. 9 cornerback and the No. 91 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

Alabama men's tennis defeated No. 23 South Carolina on Sunday, bringing the Crimson Tide to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. After winning the doubles point, Alabama won two singles matches before South Carolina won three in a row to tie the match at three points apiece. It all came down to the final match between Crimson Tide senior Alexey Nesterov and the Gamecocks' redshirt-freshman Phillip Jordan. Nestervov was ultimately able to best Jordan in three sets, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

After dropping its first match of the day against No. 20 South Carolina 4-0, Alabama women's tennis came back on Sunday night with a 4-0 shutout of Alcorn State. After winning the doubles point, the Crimson Tide won the second point after the Braves defaulted on court 6. Senior Ann Selim and freshman Ares Teixido both blanked their opponents with 6-0 scores to give Alabama its final two points to secure the win.

Alabama swimming and diving earned 11 wins at this past weekend's Bulldog Invitational in Athens, Ga. The highlight of the tournament for the Crimson Tide came when both the men and the women swept the top spots in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyles. Alabama will return to Athens on March 8-11 for the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.

March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgi

