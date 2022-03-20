Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2022
- Rowing vs Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Men's Golf vs Linger Longer Invitational, Linger Longer InvitationalGreensboro, Ga.
- Women's Tennis at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 12 p.m. CT
- Baseball vs No. 9 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's Tennis vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
- Softball vs No. 8 Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
- Men's Tennis vs Drake, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT
- Former Alabama golfers Justin Thomas and Davis Riley were paired up on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. Riley shot a career low 62 and is in the lead at -18. Thomas is T3 at -15.
- Softball freshman Dallis Goodnight is starting to draw comparisons to another Alabama great in centerfield.
Alabama gymnastics finishes 2nd at SEC Championship
March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum
March 20, 2004: Alabama basketball defeated top-seeded Stanford in second round of the 2004 NCAA tournament, 70-67, to reach the Sweet 16. Kennedy Winston scored 21 points, Earnest Shelton 14 points, and Chuck Davis and Antoine Pettway each added 12.
“I am not worried about imitators. No way someone can do us better than us. True innovators may pose a competitive threat but I like our chances there.” — Dr. Matt Rhea of the Alabama performance center on this date in 2021.