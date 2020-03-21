Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 21, 2020

Today is ... National Common Courtesy Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Founded by former Alabama cornerback and return man Cyrus Jones, the Cy.Jones Foundation joined the Players Philanthropy Fund on Friday. The Cy.Jones Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of inner-city youth of Baltimore, M.D.

Former Alabama swimmer and Icelandic Olympian Anton Sveinn McKee joined the roster of the Toronto Titans, a Canadian team in the International Swimming League.

The LPGA announced that it will be put on hold through at least May 3 due to COVID-19 concerns. The Crimson Tide has eight former golfers currently among the ranks of the league including Cheyenne Knight, who is the only former Alabama women's golfer to have a win on the tour.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

168 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.

March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).

March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.”

– Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We’ll leave you with this …