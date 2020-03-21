Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 21, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is ... National Common Courtesy Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Founded by former Alabama cornerback and return man Cyrus Jones, the Cy.Jones Foundation joined the Players Philanthropy Fund on Friday. The Cy.Jones Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of inner-city youth of Baltimore, M.D.
  • Former Alabama swimmer and Icelandic Olympian Anton Sveinn McKee joined the roster of the Toronto Titans, a Canadian team in the International Swimming League.
  • The LPGA announced that it will be put on hold through at least May 3 due to COVID-19 concerns. The Crimson Tide has eight former golfers currently among the ranks of the league including Cheyenne Knight, who is the only former Alabama women's golfer to have a win on the tour.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

168 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.

March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).

March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.”

– Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonDynasty

First Video of Tua Tagovailoa Throwing a Football Following Surgery Surfaces

Former Alabama quarterback is seen throwing a football for the first time since suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Christopher Walsh

by

Bostonfan1967

Recruiting Corner: Amarius Mims Sets Decision Date and Four-Star WR Has Alabama in Top 6

One of the class of 2021's best offensive tackles announces when he will make his decision and Alabama is in the mix for four-star wide receiver Christian Leary

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Six Former Alabama Players Land on SI's Top-100 NFL Draft Prospects List

Three former Crimson Tide players land in Kevin Hanson's top-10 prospects

Joey Blackwell

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

How Alabama Athletics Responded to COVID-19 and What's Next for Greg Byrne

A complete transcript of what Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told reporters in a teleconference

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Rewind: Top 10 Players Recruited by Nick Saban From the State of Alabama

A look back at the best players recruited from the Yellowhammer State by Nick Saban during his time at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Controversial 1941 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

For Alabama and AD Greg Byrne, There’s No Longer Any Such Thing as Business as Usual

Sports aren't just taking a back seat as no one knows when Crimson Tide athletics could return

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin