Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 22, 2020

March 22, 2020

Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Joey Blackwell

Today is ... National Goof Off Day

Did you notice?

  • Class of 2021 right-hand pitcher and outfielder Hagan Banks of Calhoun High School in Georgia announced his commitment to Alabama baseball on Saturday.
  • Four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett of East St. Louis High School announced he's landed an offer from Alabama. The Class of 2021 commit from Belleville, Ill., is the No. 46 wide receiver recruit in the nation and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Illinois, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
  • Speaking of commitments, Alabama women's basketball picked up a commitment as well in Ruth Koang. Koang is a sophomore JUCO transfer, leaving South Plains College to join the Crimson Tide. At a height of 6-foot-5, Koang will be a valuable asset at center for Alabama. She will still have two years left of eligibility.
  • Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake signed his tender offer with the Arizona Cardinals to return for a one-year contract. With David Johnson having left the Cardinals for Houston, Drake is now slated to be the No. 1 back in Glendale next season.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

167 days

167 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 22, 1942: Assistant coach Ed Hickerson, a regular for the Crimson Tide from 1938-40, was commissioned in the Navy. Hickerson had been hired by Frank Thomas as an assistant coach last August.

March 22, 1989: James Carpenter was born in Augusta, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

We’ll leave you with this … 

