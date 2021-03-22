Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

National Goof Off Day (for everyone outside of the Alabama Athletics Department, which has a very full Monday).

BamaCentral Headlines

• While Shots Aren't Falling, Alabama Basketball Focuses on the Things It Can Control

• Alabama Basketball's Josh Primo A "Game-Time Decision" Against Maryland

• No. 22 Alabama Baseball Falls in Final Game at No. 1 Arkansas, 3-1

• How to Watch Alabama Women's Basketball vs. UNC in NCAA Tournament

Also: How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Maryland in the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

• Alabama Basketball Looking Forward to Reuniting With Galin Smith in NCAA Tournament

• Alabama Takes Tennessee Softball Series With 3-0 Win

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 22-28, 2021

• For Alabama Basketball to Keep Dancing, It Needs Its Best Three-Point Shooter to Deliver

• Crimson Tikes: Selenelion

In case you missed it: Alabama Gymnastics Wins First SEC Championship since 2015

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's basketball, NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

• Men's basketball, NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Maryland, 7:45 p.m., TNT

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's tennis: Memphis 4, Alabama 3

• Soccer: Alabama 4, South Alabama 2

• Softball: Alabama 3, Tennessee 0

• Baseball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

168 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama soccer earned its fifth win of the spring season with the 4-2 victory at South Alabama. The Crimson Tide scored three goals during the first half, by Felicia Knox, Kat Rogers and Macy Clem, when Alabama had a 10-1 edge in shots. USA closed to within 3-2 before Tanna Sanchez-Carreto bicycle kicked the ball into the back of the net to secure the win.

• The No. 19 Alabama women’s golf team carded a final-round 302 to finish in 11th place at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga. As a team, the Crimson Tide posted rounds of 296, 314 and 302. South Carolina posted a tournament score of 881 (293-287-301) to place first. Benedetta Moresco led the Crimson Tide at 220 (68-78-74) and finished in a tie for 10th place.

• After rallying to beat No. 35 Middle Tennessee State, 4-3, on Friday night, the No. 31 Alabama men’s tennis team was on the verge of another come-from-behind win against No. 32 Memphis before falling 4-3. “Like Friday, we dug a hole for ourselves by not executing the fundamentals in doubles," Crimson Tide coach George Husack said in a statement. "Additionally, like Friday, we rolled up our sleeves and fought back in singles, giving ourselves a chance to win."

• After Collin Sexton got into a bit of an altercation with the Raptors at the end of the first half, he scored 36 points on 6-for-9 shooting as the Cavaliers won 116-105.

• Dalvin Tomlinson took time to say thank you to the New York Giants and fans before heading to the Minnesota Vikings.

• A day after Lee Hodges shot a Korn Ferry Tour career low 62 at the Louisiana Open, Davis Riley nearly matched it with a 63. Both finished tied for 14th.

• Congrats to Robert Horry:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 22, 1942: Assistant coach Ed Hickerson, a regular for the Crimson Tide from 1938-40, was commissioned in the Navy. Hickerson had been hired by Frank Thomas as an assistant coach last August.

March 22, 1989: James Carpenter was born in Augusta, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

We’ll leave you with this …

To follow up on our story from last July: From Facemasks to Medical Masks: Former Alabama Wide Receivers Continue to Chase Their Dreams