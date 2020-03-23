Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2020

Today is … National Puppy Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama offensive guard Chance Warmack signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Warmack was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft, and four years with the Titans before two years with the Eagles. He spent last season as a free-agent before signing.

The No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 signing class Quinn Ewers expressed his interest in the Crimson Tide in an interview BamaOnline, speaking on his in-person conversation with Nick Saban and his respect for the program. The overall No. 2 prospect in the nation, Ewers hails from Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Tex., which is the same high school that former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy came from.

Class of 2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams from John Ehret High School in Marrero, La., will be announcing his college of choice on Monday at 2 p.m. CT. Williams has narrowed his teams down to three: Alabama, Texas A & M and LSU.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

166 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 23, 1943: In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be."

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …