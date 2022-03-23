Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022
Today is ... National Puppy Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSIBamaCentral
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Not Hiding From High Expectations
- Alabama Gymnastics Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament
- BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Tackle Competition for Alabama Football
- Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend
- The Extra Point: A Way-Too-Early Discussion of Alabama Basketball's Roster Changes
- Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4
- Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.
Baseball: at UAB; Birmingham, Ala.; 6 p.m.; C-USA TV; Live Video; Live Audio
Softball: at UAB; Birmingham, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM; Live Video (ESPN+); Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Golf: Alabama finished in 8th place out of 15 teams after the final round of the Linger Longer Invitational with a total team score of 5-over. Junior Thomas Ponder led the Crimson Tide at 5-under after posting two consecutive rounds in the 60s to end the tournament.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener
164 days
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama DL Jarran Reed signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.
- Tennessee promoted former Alabama assistant Gregg Polinsky to assistant coach.
- Former Alabama LB and free agent Rashaan Evans visited the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant