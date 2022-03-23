Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Men's Golf: Alabama finished in 8th place out of 15 teams after the final round of the Linger Longer Invitational with a total team score of 5-over. Junior Thomas Ponder led the Crimson Tide at 5-under after posting two consecutive rounds in the 60s to end the tournament.

Former Alabama DL Jarran Reed signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Tennessee promoted former Alabama assistant Gregg Polinsky to assistant coach.

Former Alabama LB and free agent Rashaan Evans visited the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum

"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

