Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Puppy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter:

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSIBamaCentral

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf: Alabama finished in 8th place out of 15 teams after the final round of the Linger Longer Invitational with a total team score of 5-over. Junior Thomas Ponder led the Crimson Tide at 5-under after posting two consecutive rounds in the 60s to end the tournament. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener

164 days

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama DL Jarran Reed signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers. 
  • Tennessee promoted former Alabama assistant Gregg Polinsky to assistant coach.
  • Former Alabama LB and free agent Rashaan Evans visited the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

USATSI_17923494
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: A Way-Too-Early Discussion of Alabama Basketball's Roster Changes

By Clay Miller6 hours ago
031922_WSB_Kentucky_KG1940
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Javion Cohen and JC Latham
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Tackle Competition for Alabama Football

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Makarri Doggette at SECs
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Davis Riley plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament.
All Things Bama

Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham13 hours ago
031122_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_RC0428
All Things Bama

Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Not Hiding from High Expectations

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Basketball rankings graphic
ASWA

ASWA Announces 2021-22 All-State Basketball Finalists

By Christopher Walsh19 hours ago