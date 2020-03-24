Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2020

Today is … National Diabetes Association Alert Day

• Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was named second-team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Lewis has started all 65 games during his two-year Alabama career, led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 points per game), assists (5.2), steals (1.8), minutes (37.6) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449). He also led the conference in minutes, ranked third in assists and steals, and finished fourth in scoring average.

• Alabama's Alonza Klopfer was named to the 2020 SEC Gymnastics Community service team. She has volunteered with a number of organizations in Tuscaloosa, including ReadBAMARead and Project AngelTree. “Service to others is one of the bedrocks of Alabama gymnastics and we are proud of the work our ladies do in the community,” Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth said in a statement. “Alonza is a shining example of the dedication to others and is a true servant leader within our team and our department as a whole.”

• Former Alabama All-American tackle Cyrus Kouandjio has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the 2020 season.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down a street in Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum

March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson wen 75-62 overall, 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban

