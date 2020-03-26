Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Epilepsy Awareness Day, otherwise known as Purple Day.

Did you notice?

• The Carolina Panthers announced that they had re-signed wide receiver DeAndrew White, who became a free agent last week. White saw action in 10 games for the Panthers in 2019, making four catches for 51 yards.

• Not Alabama-specific, but from Sports Illustrated: The parents of Ole Miss's 2019 starting center have both tested positive for COVID-19 and Eli Johnson thinks he probably has it, too.

• The Athletic is reporting that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to meet again Oct. 3 in Las Vegas in an ESPN/FOX PPV.

• Baseball America has figured out something that Crimson Tide fans already know:

• Hey, we were just talking about him the other day ..

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

164 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first-round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

March 26, 1977: Fernando Bryant was born in Albany, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

We think it’s worth repeating:

