Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day
- Women's Golf: Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day
- Softball: No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., SEC Network +, Listen
- Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, SEC Network +, Listen
Crimson Tide Results
- Softball: No. 4 Alabama 7, South Carolina 5
- Baseball: Mississippi State 7, Alabama 6 (10 innings)
- Men's swimming and diving: NCAA Championships
- Women's Golf: Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic
- Men's Tennis: Mississippi State 5, Alabama 0
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Missouri 1
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener
161 days
Did you notice?
- Nick Saban will throw out the first pitch for Alabama baseball next Tuesday
- Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones participated in a donation drive with the New Orleans Pelicans.
- Alabama baseball’s Hunter Furtado was clocked with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball.
Did you see?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 record over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler