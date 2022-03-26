Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Nougat Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter:

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSIBamaCentral

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Men’s Basketball

Baseball

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Softball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day
  • Women's Golf: Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day
  • Softball: No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., SEC Network +, Listen
  • Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, SEC Network +, Listen 

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis: Mississippi State 5, Alabama 0
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Missouri 1

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener

161 days

Did you notice?

  • Nick Saban will throw out the first pitch for Alabama baseball next Tuesday

  • Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones participated in a donation drive with the New Orleans Pelicans. 
  • Alabama baseball’s Hunter Furtado was clocked with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball. 

Did you see?

Photos from Alabama's fourth spring practice

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Dale
Nick Saban

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 record over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this…

Nick Saban instructs Alabama defensive backs during practice
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama's Fourth Practice of Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Extra-Innings Heartbreaker at Mississippi State, 7-6

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.37.00 PM
All Things Bama

KJ Haney Slams No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Comeback Win over South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
86E3CACD-B594-40C4-9A09-AB091690B44D
Recruiting

Assessing Alabama Football’s 2023 Wide Receiver Targets

By Tyler Martin8 hours ago
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Evaluating the Impact of Alabama Football's Top Transfers

By Clay Miller9 hours ago
D.J. Dale, Alabama practice, September 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Why Alabama is Adding DJ Dale to Its Leadership Council

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Basketball Signees Selected to Participate in Postseason All-Star Events

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts toward the crowd after winning the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What are the Expectations for Tua in Miami with Dolphins' Recent Additions?

By Katie Windham13 hours ago