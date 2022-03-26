Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Nougat Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Women's Golf: Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day

Softball: No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., SEC Network +, Listen

Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, SEC Network +, Listen

Men's Tennis: Mississippi State 5, Alabama 0

Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Missouri 1

161 days

Nick Saban will throw out the first pitch for Alabama baseball next Tuesday

Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones participated in a donation drive with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alabama baseball’s Hunter Furtado was clocked with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball.

March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 record over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

