Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Scribble Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: "Built By Bama" Might Mean Even More in 2021 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Ole Miss 9, Alabama 6; Ole Miss 2, Alabama 0

Men's golf: 14th at Old Waverly Collegiate

The No. 24 Alabama men’s golf team finished play in the opening round of the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship and carded a team score of 9-over par 297. The Crimson Tide will enter Saturday’s second round in 14th position overall. Thomas Ponder shot an even-par 72 and ended the day in a tie for 25th.

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Missouri 3

The Alabama women’s team battled throughout the afternoon to take a 4-3 win on the road in Columbia, Mo., over the Missouri Tigers. With the victory, the Crimson Tide is now 10-8 on the season, while the Tigers go to 15-10. The Crimson Tide rolled to the doubles points after Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley won at No. 2 and Alba Cortina Pou and Anna Parkhomenko took the victory at No. 3. The Tigers then raced ahead, winning the first three singles matches to take a 3-1 advantage. Cortina Pou started the Tide’s comeback, picking up a straight-set win at No. 3 singles, to give her a 2-0 mark on the day. Loudmilla Bencheikh then tied the match at 3-3 with a three-set win at No. 1, putting the match in Parkhomenko’s hands at No. 4 singles. Parkhomenko won the first set handily by a score of 6-2, before dropping the second set in a tiebreaker, 7-6. The deciding set seesawed back and forth all the way up to 6-6 before Parkhomenko powered through to a 7-4 finish in the tiebreaker, giving her the point at No. 4 and Alabama the match.

Crimson Tide schedule

Track & field: Alabama at Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, N.C., at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Starkville, Miss. (split squad), all day

Swimming & diving: Alabama at Men's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., all day

Men's golf: Alabama at Old Waverly Collegiate, 10:30 a.m, Starkville, Miss.

Softball: Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 1 p.m, SEC Network, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Soccer: Alabama vs Auburn, 2 p.m, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama pitcher Wade LeBlanc is back with the Baltimore Orioles after originally opting out this season:

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was released by the Seattle Seahawks after failing to trade him.

Could the San Francisco 49ers draft Mac Jones at No. 3 now?

Mercy Chelangat won the 10,000 meter race at the Raleigh Relays by a margin of 1:08.77.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

161 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.

March 27, 2019: The University of Alabama hired Buffalo's Nate Oats as its new head basketball coach, athletic director Greg Byrne announced. The move came just three days after Alabama parted ways with Avery Johnson, who spent four years with the team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out." – famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford

We'll leave you with this ...