Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Scribble Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSIBamaCentral
BamaCentral Headlines
Football
Baseball
Softball
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf: Alabama at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day
- Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., Noon CT
- Soccer: Alabama at Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga., Noon CT
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Softball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., Noon CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio
- Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Noon CT
- Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio
- Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 5 p.m. CT
- Women’s basketball: Alabama at South Dakota State in the WNIT, Brookings, S.D., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Softball: Alabama 10, South Carolina 2
- Baseball: Mississippi State 8, Alabama 7
- Women’s golf: Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic
- Men’s swimming: NCAA Championships
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener
160 days
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims played for the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League
- Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway were in attendance to watch former players Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the San San Antonio Spurs.
- Former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s son Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is being recruited by the Crimson Tide.
Did you see?
A look at Alabama freshman receiver Kendrick Law
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out." – famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford