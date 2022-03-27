Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Scribble Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter:

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSIBamaCentral

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Baseball

Softball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf: Alabama at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., Noon CT
  • Soccer: Alabama at Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga., Noon CT
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Noon CT
  • Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 5 p.m. CT
  • Women’s basketball: Alabama at South Dakota State in the WNIT, Brookings, S.D., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener

160 days

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims played for the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League 
  • Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway were in attendance to watch former players Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the San San Antonio Spurs. 
  • Former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s son Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is being recruited by the Crimson Tide.

Did you see?

A look at Alabama freshman receiver Kendrick Law

Kendrick Law
Kendrick Law
Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson pursues receiver Kendrick Law during practice.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out." – famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford

We'll leave you with this…

Jacob McNairy
All Things Bama

Alabama Bullpen Falters in Ninth, Surrenders Series at Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Softball Capitalizes on Early Errors Before Storming Past South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Kendrick Law
All Things Bama

Before Do-It-All Kendrick Law Can Line Up Everywhere, He First has to Play Somewhere

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Kenny Stabler at Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Nick Saban instructs Alabama defensive backs during practice
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama's Fourth Practice of Spring Camp

By Tony TsoukalasMar 25, 2022
Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Extra-Innings Heartbreaker at Mississippi State, 7-6

By Joey BlackwellMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.37.00 PM
All Things Bama

KJ Haney Slams No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Comeback Win over South Carolina

By Tony TsoukalasMar 25, 2022
86E3CACD-B594-40C4-9A09-AB091690B44D
Recruiting

Assessing Alabama Football’s 2023 Wide Receiver Targets

By Tyler MartinMar 25, 2022