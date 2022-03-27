Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Golf: Alabama at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., Noon CT

Soccer: Alabama at Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga., Noon CT

Softball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., Noon CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio

Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Noon CT

Baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 5 p.m. CT

Women’s basketball: Alabama at South Dakota State in the WNIT, Brookings, S.D., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio

Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims played for the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway were in attendance to watch former players Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the San San Antonio Spurs.

Former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s son Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is being recruited by the Crimson Tide.

A look at Alabama freshman receiver Kendrick Law Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.

"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out." – famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford

