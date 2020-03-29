Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

Did you notice?

  • The NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee penned an open letter to the student-athletes of DI, DII and DIII schools across America. The letter explains the reasoning behind the cancellations of spring sports as well as provides a list of resources for those athletes who might be struggling in this difficult time. "The NCAA exists because of student-athletes," the letter reads. "The decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships was made in the best interest of our collective society and community. Such an unprecedented and monumental decision was not made to disregard the student-athlete experience but rather to protect it."
  • Former Alabama football defensive back Jared Mayden and offensive lineman Matt Womack spoke with Alex Byington at the Montgomery Advertiser regarding the cancellation of Alabama's Pro Day. “It’s just a lost opportunity,” Mayden said. “It’s like you train for months for this one day. Ever since the Citrus Bowl until now, my sole purpose has been Pro Day, getting ready for this one day.” Both Mayden and Womack expressed much regret and sympathy for himself and fellow former Crimson Tide players. “I think that in the end, I’m going to get a chance,” Womack said. “I’m going to get an opportunity and when I get my opportunity I’m going to give it my all and prove to people that I have the ability and the work ethic to get it done (at the next level).”
  • Alabama softball sophomore pitcher Montana Fouts joined teammate Bailey Hemphill in pleading the with the NCAA to allow seniors and graduate-student spring athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the cancellations. The NCAA is slated to vote on Monday regarding the eligibility of the student-athletes, and encompasses all spring sports.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

161 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 29, 1985: Head coach Ray Perkins said Mike Shula was the only quarterback in spring training playing "winning football and he is definitely our No. 1 quarterback." When pressed by the media about Shula's limited mobility, Perkins snapped back, "I'll be the judge of who is the best quarterback, and he is the best in our camp." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I have some unfinished business."

— Mike Shula during his introduction speech as new head coach of Alabama

We’ll leave you with this … 

