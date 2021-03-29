All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is …

National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Basketball's Season Ends With Overtime Loss to UCLA in Sweet 16

• In Time, Alabama Basketball's Tears of Sorrow Will Evolve into Tears of Joy

• BamaCentral Courtside: UCLA 88, Alabama 78 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

• What John Petty Jr. Said After Playing his Final Alabama Basketball Game

• UCLA coach Mick Cronin: "I've been on the other side of this, and it's like driving off a cliff. It's excruciating"

• Everything Nate Oats Said After Alabama Was Eliminated from NCAA Tournament

• Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs UCLA in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

• Draft Shakeup Could Help Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones, Impact Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith

• Alabama in the NFL Offseason Tracker: Jarran Reed Inks One-Year Deal with Chiefs

• Herb Jones leaves a legacy of toughness

• Alabama Basketball "Locked Into Winning" Before Sweet-16 Matchup Against UCLA

• Defensive Mistakes Plague Alabama Softball in 4-2 Loss to Kentucky

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 29-April 4, 2021

• ASWA All-State Basketball Teams and Coaches of the Year

• Sunday Crimson Tikes: Bama Soap Bubbles

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Softball: Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network, Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Arkansas 3

• Softball: Kentucky 4, Alabama 2

• Men's basketball, NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16, UCLA 88, Alabama 78 OT

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

159 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama, UCLA Combine for March's Most Magical Upset Yet in What May be the Maddest March Ever

• The West's Men's NCAA Tournament Takeover Is Complete

• The Alabama women’s tennis team upset No. 22 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., 4-3. The match came down to No. 3 singles, where Cortina Pou split the first two sets before closing out her match and the Razorbacks with a 6-2 third-set win.

• The No. 24 Alabama men’s golf team finished the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship in 11th with a 54-hole team total of 8-over par 872 (297-280-295). No. 13 Georgia won with a 20-under par 844. No. 9 Texas A&M and Mississippi State tied for second at 10-under par 854, while No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 21 Tennessee tied for fourth at 861. Thomas Ponder was 16th at 1-under par 215 (72-70-73) for the Crimson Tide.

• The early lines on the Elite 8: 

Oregon State vs Houston (-8), over/under 129

Arkansas vs Baylor (-7½), 148½

UCLA vs Michigan (-7½), 137

USC vs Gonzaga (-9½),  155 

• Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Spencer Turnbull will likely be out until mid-April due to team COVID protocols.

• JaMychal Green scored a season-high 20 points off the bench during Denver’s 126-102 win over Atlanta.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 29, 1985: Head coach Ray Perkins said Mike Shula was the only quarterback in spring training playing "winning football and he is definitely our No. 1 quarterback." When pressed by the media about Shula's limited mobility, Perkins snapped back, "I'll be the judge of who is the best quarterback, and he is the best in our camp." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I have some unfinished business" — Mike Shula during his introduction speech as new head coach of Alabama.

We'll Leave You With This ...

_20210328UCLAVsAlabamaJS1985
