Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2022

Nick Saban will no longer be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Alabama baseball's game against South Alabama on Tuesday:

Along with Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama women's basketball picked up another transfer in Ryan Cobbins of North Dakota State:

Josh Primo went coast-to-coast for the San Antonio Spurs:

And Jerry Jeudy put in some work with his new quarterback, Russell Wilson:

Chuck Davis, who played power forward for Alabama basketball from 2002-06

March 29, 1985: Head coach Ray Perkins said Mike Shula was the only quarterback in spring training playing "winning football and he is definitely our No. 1 quarterback." When pressed by the media about Shula's limited mobility, Perkins snapped back, "I'll be the judge of who is the best quarterback, and he is the best in our camp." — Bryant Museum

March 29. 2004: Chuck Davis and Alabama basketball appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I have some unfinished business." —Mike Shula during his introduction speech as new head coach of Alabama.

