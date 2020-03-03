Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2020

Today is … National I Want You To Be Happy Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Men’s golf at Cabo Collegiate, 8 a.m., Live Results

• Baseball: South Alabama at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Men’s basketball: Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• What can we say? We love rugby. The Crimson Tide club won the 2020 LA Sevens Invitational College Division Tournament over the weekend.

• Freshman Canon Claycomb shot the back-nine at minus-4, to finished the second round of the Cabo Collegiate at -5. He’ll enter the final round tied for fourth with a two-day total of 6-under par 136 (70-66). Overall, Alabama was in ninth at -5 on the par 71, 6,807-yard Cabo del Sol’s Cove Club course, 10 strokes off the lead.

• Collin Sexton had another big night. He scored a career-high 32 points in 39 minutes, with five rebounds and three assists, but the Cavaliers still lost to the Jazz, 126-113.

• Alabama baseball’s Peyton Wilson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. He tied for second in the SEC in average (.571) and runs scored (eight) while ranking third in hits (eight) on the week. It’s the second Freshman of the Week honor for the team as Owen Diodati earned it following Opening Weekend.

• Your first look as Scott Cochran as a coach:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

186 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22 state in December 1819.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

