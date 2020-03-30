Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2020

Today is … National Virtual Vacation Day

Alabama football is in the final five schools for 2021 four-star wide receiver recruit Destyn Pazon of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. Pazon is currently fielding offers from the Crimson Tide, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma and LSU.

Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire at USA Today released his four-round mock NFL draft on Sunday. In his draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes to the Miami Dolphins as the fifth-overall pick of the draft. More interestingly, Easterling has offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. going eighth overall to the Arizona Cardinals and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy to the New York Jets at 11th and Henry Ruggs III to the San Francisco 49ers at 13th.

Harrison Faigen of SB Nation wrote a story centered around former Alabama basketball power forward Robert Horry. In the story, Faigen claims that "Robert Horry is one of the greatest winners the NBA has ever seen. His Lakers tenure will always be worth appreciating." In 16 seasons, Horry won seven NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets, LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, the most-ever by a player that did not play on the 1960s Boston Celtics.

Former Alabama cornerback Caleb Castille, who won two national championship with the team before quitting in 2013 to pursue acting, had a role in NCIS LA on Sunday night.

Don Drysdale of Detroit Sports Nation named his five toughest Detroit Tigers of all time. In his story, he has former Alabama catcher Alex Avila listed at No. 5. In his story, Drysdale writes: "After what Alex Avila went through with the Tigers, there was no way that I could leave him off of this list. I don’t think that I have ever seen a catcher take more abuse than Avila has, especially over the past couple of seasons. Whether it be foul tips off the face mask, getting hit in the head with swinging bats, or collisions at the plate, no catcher in baseball has been abused as much as Avila has."

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

160 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.

March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.” – Nick Saban

