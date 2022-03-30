Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Softball: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown) Albertville, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM; Live Stats

San Antonio Spurs fans made a mural of rookie guard Josh Primo.

Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans took a visit to the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief was hired as the wide receivers coach at Towson.

March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.

March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.

“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.” – Nick Saban

