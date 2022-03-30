Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
BamaCentral Headlines
- Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week
- Where Alabama Softball is Ranked After Sweeping South Carolina
- The Extra Point: Was the Mississippi State Series a Sign of Growth for Alabama Baseball
- Alabama Baseball Takes Home 5-4 Walk-Off Win Over South Alabama
- Alex Salter Tosses No-Hitter as No. 4 Alabama Run Rules Alabama State
- Scenes from Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 6
- BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Evan Neal Go No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft
- Alabama Spring Position Update: Running Backs
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Softball: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown) Albertville, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM; Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Did you notice?
- San Antonio Spurs fans made a mural of rookie guard Josh Primo.
- Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans took a visit to the Atlanta Falcons.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief was hired as the wide receivers coach at Towson.
Did you see?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.
March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.” – Nick Saban