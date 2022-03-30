Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pencil Game

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Softball: vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown) Albertville, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

  • San Antonio Spurs fans made a mural of rookie guard Josh Primo. 
  • Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans took a visit to the Atlanta Falcons. 
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief was hired as the wide receivers coach at Towson. 

Did you see?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.

March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.” – Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this...

All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Takes Home 5-4 Walk-Off Win Over South Alabama

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
All Things Bama

Alex Salter Tosses No-Hitter as No. 4 Alabama Run Rules Alabama State

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. Alabama State

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
All Things Bama

Scenes From Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 6

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Was the Mississippi State Series a Sign of Growth for Alabama Baseball?

By Clay Miller8 hours ago
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Softball is Ranked after Sweeping South Carolina

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Evan Neal Go No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft?

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham13 hours ago