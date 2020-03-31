Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2020

Today is … National Crayon Day

• Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, and after they broke for a commercial Eisen came back with: “I’m even more in love with Jalen Hurts now!” The full interview:

• Team USA softball player Haylie McCleney has been writing on her blog about how she’s had to get creative with staying in shape when she can’t go to a gym:

• During a brief interview, Nick Saban told the Tuscaloosa News that the football program is “improvising” as best it can during the sports shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, we’re just trying to do as much as we can. One positive was that at least when everything was called off, our players were here so we could put them on an academic program and provide them with a workout program. Those are still the priorities — academics, conditioning and a little bit of football. Starting this week, the SEC is allowing us to start some football work.” As of Monday, Alabama and other SEC schools are allowed to hold two hours of video conferencing with athletes per week.

• The NFL announced that quarterback AJ McCarron signed his deal after recently coming to terms with the Houston Texans, and free agent Chance Warmack did likewise with the Seattle Seahawks.

• The SEC Network will show last season’s Alabama at Kentucky basketball game at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

• Speaking of Alabama basketball, Nate Oats continues to look nearly everywhere for new players:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

159 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The greatest swan song in the history of football." — Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship

