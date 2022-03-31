Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Clams on the Half Shell Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter:

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Men’s basketball

Women’s basketball

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gymnastics

Baseball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and field: Alabama at Florida Relays, Gainesville, Fla., all day,
  • Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, 3 p.m. CT

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women’s golf’s Polly Mack earned SEC Player of the Week honors.
  • Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is holding another fundraiser at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • Former Alabam quarterback Mac Jones gave back to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Mass.

 

Did you see?

Photos from Alabama's Pro Day

033022_MFB_BoldenSl_ProDay_JH1998
Phidarian Mathis
033022_MFB_RobinsonJrBr_ProDay_JH3686
Nick Saban and Bill Belichick at Alabama's Pro Day

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"The greatest swan song in the history of football." — Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship

We'll leave you with this...

Luisa Blanco at SECs
All Things Bama

Dana Duckworth Provides Injury Updates on Luisa Blanco

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
Nick Saban and Bill Belichick at Alabama's Pro Day
All Things Bama

Five Takeaways from Alabama's Pro Day

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Pro Day Latest Step in Evan Neal's Draft Dreams

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Women's Basketball Season Opener
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Was Alabama Women's Basketball's Season A Success?

By Blake Byler8 hours ago
Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Seniors Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber Announce Return

By Blake Byler9 hours ago
032922_MBA_SuteHu_SouthAlabama_RS0403_BW
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Is Alabama Baseball a Tournament Team?

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Alabama Pro Day
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Pro Day

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Jusaun Holt
All Things Bama

Alabama G Jusaun Holt Enters Transfer Portal

By Blake Byler12 hours ago