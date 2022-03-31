Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Track and field: Alabama at Florida Relays, Gainesville, Fla., all day,

Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, 3 p.m. CT

Alabama women’s golf’s Polly Mack earned SEC Player of the Week honors.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is holding another fundraiser at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Former Alabam quarterback Mac Jones gave back to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Mass.

March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"The greatest swan song in the history of football." — Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship

