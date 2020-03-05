Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2020

Today is … Thursday. Isn’t that enough? (“This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.” ― Douglas Adams, “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy”

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Women’s basketball, SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled, both baseball and softball were cancelled due to rain

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• NFL.com put together a highlight reel of Alabama players at the NFL combine:

• The Alabama track and field teams have advanced nine student-athletes to the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held March 13-14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships, an athlete has to be ranked in the top 16 of her or his event. Athletes who finish in the top eight of their event will earn points for their team.

Women's Entrants (seed/mark)

· D’Jai Baker, Sr., 4x400m relay (1st/ 3:29.36)

· Mercy Chelangat, So., 5000m (6th/15:37.35)

· Tamara Clark, Jr., 200m (3rd/22.69); 60m dash (13th/7.23); 4x400m relay (1st/ 3:29.36)

· Natassha McDonald, Sr., 400m (15th/ 52.44); 4x400m relay (1st/ 3:29.36)

· Takyera Roberson, Sr., 4x400-meter relay (7th/3:32.04)

· Graduate student Katie Funcheon and junior Daija Lampkin, 4x400m relay (1st/ 3:29.36), will be making the trip as relay alternates

Men's Entrants (seed/mark)

· Bobby Colantonio Jr., So., Weight Throw (2nd/23.54m)

· Robert Dunning, Sr., 60m Hurdles (5th/ 7.65)

· Christian Edwards, So., Triple Jump (13th/16.04m)

· Isaac Odugbesan, Jr., Shot Put (16th/19.54m)

• The Alabama women qualified 11 swimmers and four relays for the upcoming NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held in Athens, Ga., March 18-21, marking the Crimson Tide’s largest contingent heading to the national championships in more than 25 years. Under first-year head coach Coley Stickels, Alabama more than doubled its number of individual qualifiers from last season

• Men’s golfer Canon Claycomb was name the SEC Freshman of the Week. He’s the first player from the program to win the honor since Davis Shore on April 18, 2018.

• Senior Bowl officials in Mobile announced that beginning in 2021 the annual all-star game will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s been played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium since 1951.

• Coming off his career-best 32 points against the Jazz on Monday, Collin Sexton had another career night, this time scoring 41 points against the Celtics. He’s just the third player in Cavaliers history to top 40 in a game before turning 22 years old, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

• Philadelphia Phillies reliever Tommy Hunter will begin the season on the injured list for the third straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. He pitched in just five games last season before undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm.

• Wade LeBlanc is competing for a rotation spot with the Baltimore Orioles.

• The Basketball Africa League is postponing its season due to coronavirus concerns. Former Alabama player Tony Mitchell was slated to play with Morocco. Meanwhile, all sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

184 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

March 5: “I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …