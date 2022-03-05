Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2022
Today is... National Absinthe Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Football
- All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Football at the 2022 NFL Combine Plus Can Crimson Tide Hoops Figure It Out Before It's Too Late?
Baseball
Men’s basketball
Women’s basketball
Gymnastics
Read More
Softball
Gallery: Alabama Baseball vs Murray State
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Rowing vs. Eastern Michigan, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT
- Baseball vs. Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen
- Soccer vs. Lipscomb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT
- Softball vs. Texas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m., SEC Network+, Listen
- Softball vs. Miami (Ohio), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Murray State 1
- Women's Basketball at SEC Tournament: No. 18 Tennessee 74, Alabama 59
- Gymnastics: No. 7 Alabama 198.075, Arkansas 196
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Texas 4
- Men’s tennis: No. 9 Kentucky 7, Alabama 0
- Women’s tennis: Alabama 4, No. Kentucky 0
Did you notice?
Brian Robinson ran a 4.53 official time in the 40-yard dash.
Christian Harris spoke about the pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots.
Evan Neal discussed his greatest strength.
Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller had a big game.
Alabama gymnasts wore blue and yellow ribbons in their hair to show their support for Ukraine.
Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones put on a defensive clinic for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
182 days
On this Date in Crimson Tide History
March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant