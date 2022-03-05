Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Absinthe Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Rowing vs. Eastern Michigan, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT

Men’s basketball at LSU, Baton Rogue, La., 11 a.m. CT, CBS, Listen

Baseball vs. Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen

Soccer vs. Lipscomb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT

Softball vs. Miami (Ohio), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball at SEC Tournament: No. 18 Tennessee 74, Alabama 59

Men’s tennis: No. 9 Kentucky 7, Alabama 0

Women’s tennis: Alabama 4, No. Kentucky 0

Did you notice?

Brian Robinson ran a 4.53 official time in the 40-yard dash.

Christian Harris spoke about the pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots.

Evan Neal discussed his greatest strength.

Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller had a big game.

Alabama gymnasts wore blue and yellow ribbons in their hair to show their support for Ukraine.

Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones put on a defensive clinic for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

182 days

March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

