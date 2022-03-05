Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Absinthe Day

Gallery: Alabama Baseball vs Murray State

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman
Jim Jarvis, Alabama shortstop
Garrett McMillan, Alabama pitcher

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Rowing vs. Eastern Michigan, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT
  • Men’s basketball at LSU, Baton Rogue, La., 11 a.m. CT, CBS, Listen
  • Soccer vs. Lipscomb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men’s tennis: No. 9 Kentucky 7, Alabama 0
  • Women’s tennis: Alabama 4, No. Kentucky 0

Did you notice?

Brian Robinson ran a 4.53 official time in the 40-yard dash. 

Christian Harris spoke about the pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots.

Evan Neal discussed his greatest strength.

Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller had a big game.

Alabama gymnasts wore blue and yellow ribbons in their hair to show their support for Ukraine.

Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones put on a defensive clinic for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

182 days

On this Date in Crimson Tide History

March 5, 1931: After the Crimson and White teams played to a 6-6 standoff in the spring scrimmage, Alabama coach Frank Thomas announced practice would be extended another week. Two key players were missing from the practice, Newt Godfree, captain of the White squad, had a dislocated shoulder, while Chesty Mosley was nursing an ailing leg.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I can reach a kid who doesn’t have any ability as long as he doesn’t know it.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

030422 AL UT tve 3
