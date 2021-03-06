Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 8, College of Charleston 0

Women's basketball: No. 7 South Carolina 75, Alabama 63

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 9, Kent State 1; No. 2 Alabama 11, Kent State 3

Gymnastics: Florida 197.475, Alabama 197.225

Volleyball: Texas A&M 3, Alabama 1; Alabama volleyball and Texas A&M battled across four close sets, including three that went past the 25-point mark, as the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide by set scores of 30-28, 26-24, 27-29 and 25-17. Alabama (6-11) jumped ahead to a 16-8 lead in the opening set before Texas A&M (7-4) rallied back, scoring three in a row at set point to tie it 24-24 and eventually win it 30-28. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the entire second set, tied at 24-24 before consecutive Aggie points gave them the 26-24 victory. Needing a third set win to avoid a sweep, the Crimson Tide surged back from a 23-19 deficit to tie it at 23-23 and stave off two Texas A&M set points before claiming the frame, 29-27. The Aggies took an early lead in the fourth and it was enough to sustain them towards a 25-17 set win for the match.

Men's tennis: Auburn 4, Auburn 3; The No. 25 Alabama men’s tennis team fell to Auburn Friday night at the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in a heartbreaker, 4-3. After the Crimson Tide dropped the doubles point, Alexey Nesterov tied the match in quick fashion with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles. That was followed by wins from Edson Ortiz and Gabriel Diaz Freire at No. 2 and No 5, respectively. Down 3-2, Auburn picked up three-set wins on courts one and four to close the match.

Crimson Tide schedule

Rowing: Alabama vs Eastern Michigan

Softball: Alabama vs Northern Iowa, 11 a.m & 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's tennis: Alabama at Auburn, 12 p.m

Baseball: Alabama at College of Charleston, 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's basketball: No. 8 Alabama at Georgia, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m, Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama football hired Dave Huxtable as an off-field analyst. He is a former defensive coordinator from North Carolina State and Pitt.

Check out this pitch from former Alabama and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson:

Alabama wheelchair basketball earned a commitment from Seth Earley:

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has some high praise for Landon Dickerson:

Former Alabama golfer Cheyenne Knight is tied for 11th after two rounds of the LPGA Drive On Championship. She has shot 3-under par.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

182 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history ...

March 6, 1971: John Hannah, the standout offensive lineman and wrestler, became the first Southeastern Conference track and field athlete to throw the shot put more than 60 feet when he hit 60-1 in a dual meet with LSU. Hannah also won the discus with a throw of 177-9. Meanwhile, another football player, Jim Krapf, was also the star heavyweight on the wrestling team. Hannah was the only man ever to defeat Krapf, at an open invitational meet the previous year.

March 6, 1950: Johnny Musso was born in Birmingham, Ala.

March 6, 1982: Alabama beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena to win the SEC Basketball Tournament, 48-46. It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC tournament championship, but the program’s first since 1934.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

March 6: “He was not a warm and fuzzy guy with his players. He worked you hard and pushed you hard. He kept a good deal of distance. His motivating style was more an intimidating presence. It took players being away from him and growing up and getting into adulthood for them to truly appreciate him." — Johnny Musso on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in Eli Gold's book "Bear's Boys."

