Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 7, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Flapjack Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's tennis dropped its match on the road against No. 34 Kentucky on Friday. After winning the doubles point, the Crimson Tide dropped four of five singles matches to fall to the Wildcats. Senior Alba Cortina Pou was the only Alabama player to win her singles match, besting Carla Girbau 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2.
  • Men's tennis suffered the same fate as the women against the Wildcats, but this time in Tuscaloosa. After clinching the doubles point, Alabama dropped three of its first four singles matches to give Kentucky the 3-2 lead. Crimson Tide senior Edson Ortiz defeated freshman Liam Draxl 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to even the match a three points apiece. The Wildcats won the final point, though, with junior Kento Yamada defeating junior Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 for the Kentucky victory.
Alabama running back Najee Harris took part in Read Across America on Friday by reading books to local students at Englewood Elementary in Tuscaloosa. National Read Across America Day occurs on March 2 of every year and is hosted by schools across the country as an event to promote reading among children. The day was started by the National Education Association, an organization based in Washington D.C. that represents public school teachers and other personnel. Englewood hosted a week of reading to honor the celebrated day, and Harris closed out the week of reading on Friday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

182 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last." — Shaun Alexander

We’ll leave you with this … 

