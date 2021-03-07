Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 7, 2021

Today is ... National Flapjack Day

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: College of Charleston 1, Alabama 0

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Northern Iowa 3; No. 2 Alabama 8, Northern Iowa 0

Men's basketball: No. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79

Women's tennis: Auburn 4, Alabama 1

Rowing: Alabama opened its spring season with a successful set of races against Eastern Michigan, taking the top spots in the Varsity 4+ and Varsity 8+. Facing a strong headwind, the Crimson Tide’s two 4+ boats came in at 8:40.1 and 9:00.0, respectively, to open the day. Alabama had three boats in the Varsity 8+, claiming the top three spots at 7:32.7, 7:49.7 and 8:06.1, respectively. “It was awesome to get back on the water and race," coach Glenn Putyrae said. "Everyone has worked so hard for all of us to get to this point. There are things we learn in competition that we can’t in practice and these learning experiences will help us improve as we progress through the season. We saw some things we can improve on and will get back to work on Monday. I am grateful for Eastern Michigan for making the trip and for all of our marketing and event workers for putting on such an amazing event!”

Volleyball: Texas A&M 3, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama at College of Charleston, 12 p.m, Watch, Live Stats, Listen

Softball: Alabama vs South Alabama, 4 p.m, Watch, Live Stats, Listen

Soccer Alabama at Lipscomb, 2 p.m

Did you notice?

DeVonta Smith officially received his 2020 Fred Biletnikoff Award at 27th annual banquet for the trophy:

After three rounds at the LPGA Tour Drive On Championship, former Alabama golfer Cheyenne Knight is tied for 11th at 3-under par. She shot a 72 in round three.

Alabama's official athletic department Twitter account generated the most interactions of all colleges in the month of February:

Joe Lunardi's latest bracket update still has Alabama has the highest No. 2 seed. Nevertheless, the chance for a No. 1 seed is growing slim:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

181 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

March 7: "I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last." — Shaun Alexander

