Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Proofreading Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga. All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming and Diving: Alabama swimming and diving’s Kevin Li and Mohamed Farouk earned NCAA Championships spots off the 1-meter springboard on day two of the NCAA Zone B Championships being held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., on the Georgia Tech campus this week.

Did you notice?

UA adapted athletics is getting into gear for the upcoming playoffs:

Shallon Olsen was named Canadian Gymnast of the Week:

And Justin Thomas partnered with Greyson Clothier:

Did you see?

Alabama Gymnastics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

