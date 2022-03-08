Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Proofreading Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga. All Day

Swimming and Diving: Alabama swimming and diving’s Kevin Li and Mohamed Farouk earned NCAA Championships spots off the 1-meter springboard on day two of the NCAA Zone B Championships being held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., on the Georgia Tech campus this week.

  • UA adapted athletics is getting into gear for the upcoming playoffs:
  • Shallon Olsen was named Canadian Gymnast of the Week:
  • And Justin Thomas partnered with Greyson Clothier:

Alabama gymnastics scores 198 at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville
Lexi Graber at Elevate the Stage
Emily Gaskins

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

