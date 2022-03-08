Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022
Today is ... National Proofreading Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Baseball: Alabama vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga. All Day
Swimming and Diving: Alabama swimming and diving’s Kevin Li and Mohamed Farouk earned NCAA Championships spots off the 1-meter springboard on day two of the NCAA Zone B Championships being held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., on the Georgia Tech campus this week.
- UA adapted athletics is getting into gear for the upcoming playoffs:
- Shallon Olsen was named Canadian Gymnast of the Week:
- And Justin Thomas partnered with Greyson Clothier:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant