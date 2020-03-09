Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2020

Today is … National Napping Day

Swimming and Diving: NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Athens, Ga., All Day

The Alabama women's golf team finished 13th overall at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate after the third round was played on Sunday. The Crimson Tide overall shot 907 (311-299-297), and senior Kenzie Wright finished best of the teams individually, securing sixth in the individual standings with a 78-67-72/217 after three rounds.

Alabama men's tennis completed a comeback against Vanderbilt on Sunday, with junior Riccardo Roberto facing three match points in a second-set tiebreaker only to come back and win in three sets, securing the 4-3 win for the Crimson Tide. Alabama won the doubles point, but three singles victories for the Commodores opposed the the Crimson Tide's two wins left the teams' totals tied at three apiece heading into Roberto's match. “Singles was filled with momentum swings and the guys executed under tough situations," Alabama coach George Husack said. "Riccardo showed great pride in his total body of work and courage in closing out the match. We’re on a good path and improving with our ability to compete from start to finish each weekend. This team is willing to go the distance and face any challenge that is in front of them.”

Unfortunately for the Alabama women's tennis team, the Crimson Tide women could not repeat the same outcome that the men had been able to achieve against Vanderbilt. Alabama fell on the road against the No. 17 Commodores, 4-3. The Crimson Tide won the doubles point to jump ahead, but was unable to hold off Vanderbilt for the win. The team continues its road stretch this upcoming Saturday against No. 50 Auburn.

March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.

March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.

“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.”

– Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)

