Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Homebrew Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Crimson Tide results

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated former Alabama guard Collin Sexton's 300th career three-pointer:
  • Nate Oats celebrated the graduation of five of his Alabama basketball players:
  • DeVonta Smith is getting a head start at putting on weight in Philadelphia:
  • Najee Harris officially joined the Lowes Home Team to benefit his home community in California:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

126 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum

May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.” – Jerry Duncan on the 1964-65 national champions.

Glen Coffee
