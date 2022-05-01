Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2022
Today is... National Lemonade Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: South Carolina 11, Alabama 5
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
125 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum
May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.” – Jerry Duncan on the 1964-65 national champions.