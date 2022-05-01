Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Lemonade Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

  • Baseball: South Carolina 11, Alabama 5

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

125 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum

May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 “When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.” – Jerry Duncan on the 1964-65 national champions.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama football helmets
