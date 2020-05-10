Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2020

Today is … Mother's Day. Happy mother's day to all of the wonderful moms out there. Thank you so much for all of your hard work and sacrifices. From all of us at BamaCentral, thank you moms!

Former Alabama cornerback and NFL free agent Cyrus Jones released a new single on Spotify:

On Mother's Day weekend, freshly-drafted Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has nothing but gratitude for his mama:

In an interview with Empire Sports Media, Nick Saban praised the New York Giants' new head coach Joe Judge:

Former Alabama basketball forward and retired NBA player Robert Horry shot some hoops with his family during quarantine:

In addition to talking about Joe Judge, Nick Saban also had some words regarding former Alabama safety and newly-drafted Giant Xavier McKinney:

118 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.

May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.

