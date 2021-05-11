Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Eat What You Want Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s Golf: Alabama at NCAA Championships in Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Women's Golf: The first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional was postponed until Tuesday, NCAA officials announced Monday afternoon. The University Club was ruled unplayable due to overnight and morning storms.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama Athletics took a moment to acknowledge its following, no doubt in preparation for its upcoming 'The Advantage' program:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. saw 19 minutes of action on the court as his New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 115-110. Lewis totaled eight points, two assists and two steals:
  • Right-hand pitcher Gavin Jones of North Royalton High School of Ohio committed to the 2022 Crimson Tide baseball recruiting class. According to the Perfect Game percentile ratings, Jones ranks in the 98.72nd percentile of 2022 pitching prospects:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

116 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 11, 1954: Football player Harry Gilmer, New York Yankee announcer Mel Allen, Texas A&M head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore and Georgia head coach Wally Butts were a few of the dignitaries who arrived in Tuscaloosa for the funeral of football coach Frank Thomas. It was said that Allen, who was in Cleveland announcing the Yankee-Indian game, became choked up on the air when he heard the word of his passing. Many considered Thomas the greatest coach produced by Notre Dame legend Knute Rockne. He was the first Rockne protégé to win a major conference championship and win a major bowl game. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest." — Harry Gilmer about Alabama coach Frank Thomas

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
