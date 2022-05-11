Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 11, 2022
Today is ... National School Nurse Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Franklin Regional (NCAA Women's Golf Regional), Franklin, Tenn., All Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
115 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 11, 1954: Football player Harry Gilmer, New York Yankee announcer Mel Allen, Texas A&M head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore and Georgia head coach Wally Butts were a few of the dignitaries who arrived in Tuscaloosa for the funeral of football coach Frank Thomas. It was said that Allen, who was in Cleveland announcing the Yankee-Indian game, became choked up on the air when he heard the word of his passing. Many considered Thomas the greatest coach produced by Notre Dame legend Knute Rockne. He was the first Rockne protégé to win a major conference championship and win a major bowl game. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest." — Harry Gilmer about Alabama coach Frank Thomas