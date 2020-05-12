Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2020

Today is … National Limerick Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama gymnastics hosted their annual Medalist Club Awards Ceremony virtually on Monday night (click on the tweet to see all of this year's winners):
  • Mack Wilson posted this incredible graphic:
  • Along with Tua Tagovailoa leading the NFL in jersey sales among all active players, three other former Crimson Tide players round out the top 10:
  • After being released from the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens signed former Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Monday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

116 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, it's set on a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.

May 12, 2011: Alabama offensive lineman Aaron Douglas was found dead at a home in Florida where he attended a party the night before. The 21-year-old's cause of death was ruled a "multiple drug toxicity," and ruled an accident. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running." On why he had to leave A&M with six years left on his contract. – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

