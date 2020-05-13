Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2020

Today is … National Third Shift Workers Day

Following rumors circulating that the Sept. 5 season opener between Alabama and USC might be canceled due to COVID-19, USC athletic director Mike Bohn had this to say on Twitter:

Mere hours after being hired as the new head basketball coach of Alabama State, Mo Williams secured his first commitment to the program:

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' football coach Billy Napier had nothing but good things to say about Nick Saban with Jim Rome on CBS Sports Network:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

115 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

