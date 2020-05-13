Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Third Shift Workers Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Following rumors circulating that the Sept. 5 season opener between Alabama and USC might be canceled due to COVID-19, USC athletic director Mike Bohn had this to say on Twitter:
  • Mere hours after being hired as the new head basketball coach of Alabama State, Mo Williams secured his first commitment to the program:
  • Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' football coach Billy Napier had nothing but good things to say about Nick Saban with Jim Rome on CBS Sports Network:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

115 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Shaun Alexander vs. Can Anyone Roll The Tide?

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Bryan Hodgson Talks Current State of Alabama Basketball

The Alabama men's basketball assistant coach took to Instagram to talk with fans

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Family Traditions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Marketing 101: Nick Saban Promotes Former Players Following NFL Draft

The Alabama football coach has been hot on the media trail promoting his former players

Joey Blackwell

NFL's Reopening Plans Give Strong Hints About What The College Game May Try To Do

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May, 12, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Iron Bowl

Stallings, Sewell, helped Tide change tone of rivalry

Cary L. Clark

Report: Alabama, TCU Considering Playing Each Other For Season Opener

The two Power Five schools are considering a showdown in Dallas on Sept. 5

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Forward Galin Smith Names Transfer Destination

The Clinton, Miss. native was down to Arizona State, VCU, and Maryland for his final year of eligibility

Tyler Martin

2022 Four-Star OG Carson Hinzman Reacts to Alabama Offer: “It Was Insane”

Bama Central caught up with Hinzman to update his recruitment, talk interest level in the Crimson Tide, and more

Tyler Martin

The Beatless Beat Writer: Will college football happen in 2020?

Joey Blackwell takes a look at if the 2020 season is in jeopardy

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark