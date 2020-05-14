Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Buttermilk Biscuit Day 

Did you notice?

  • In case you missed it, Jalen Hurts is throwing it back to his Alabama days by selecting No. 2 to wear with the Philadelphia Eagles. 
  • There is a possibility that this will be Justin Thomas... 
  • Yesterday, the NBA and NCAA announced it would postpone its early entry withdrawal date on June 3rd. A new date has yet to be determined. This will affect Alabama's John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones. 
  • Crimson Tide golfer Ben Fuller was named to the SEC's Community Service Team: 
  • Alabama basketball signee Keon Ellis had a pretty good year Florida SouthWestern State College last season: 
  • The Crimson Tide could have four players participating in the Honor the Game Bat League this summer — Owen Diodati, William Hamiter, TJ Reeves, and Peyton Wilson.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

114 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently-completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

May 14: "I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ... 

