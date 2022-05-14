Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Dog Mom’s Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day
  • Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 2 p.m. CT; SEC Network+, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see: Evan Neal with the New York Giants

Evan Neal takes part in the New York Giants' mini camp

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

112 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently-completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

