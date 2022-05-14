Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Dog Mom’s Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day
- Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 2 p.m. CT; SEC Network+, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: Auburn 3, Alabama 2
Did you see: Evan Neal with the New York Giants
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
112 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently-completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant