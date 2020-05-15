Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2020
Tyler Martin
- Former Alabama standout Justin Thomas has landed on the cover of PGA 2K21. The game is set to be released on Aug. 21.
- Crimson Tide infielder Kolby Robinson was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team on Thursday. It is one of the nation's highest honors for a student-athlete that combines their performance on the field and in the classroom. You can actually listen to Robinson on this week's special episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.
- Along those same lines, Alabama softball seniors, Krystal Goodman and Bailey Hemphill, and junior Kaylee Tow landed on the CoSIDA Softball Academic All-District Team as well.
- More Justin Thomas news.. He will be a sideline reporter for The Match involving Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson.
- The Alabama track team welcomed two new members on Thursday — Diamonasia Taylor and Asyia Ward.
- So, what has Daron Payne been up to during the quarantine?
- Xavier McKinney will wear No. 29 with the New York Giants.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
113 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
May 15: “Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.