Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Pizza Party Day 

Did you notice? 

  • Former Alabama standout Justin Thomas has landed on the cover of PGA 2K21. The game is set to be released on Aug. 21. 
  • Along those same lines, Alabama softball seniors, Krystal Goodman and Bailey Hemphill, and junior Kaylee Tow landed on the CoSIDA Softball Academic All-District Team as well. 
  • More Justin Thomas news.. He will be a sideline reporter for The Match involving Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson.
  • The Alabama track team welcomed two new members on Thursday — Diamonasia Taylor and Asyia Ward.
  • So, what has Daron Payne been up to during the quarantine? 
  • Xavier McKinney will wear No. 29 with the New York Giants. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

113 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 15: “Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.

We'll leave you with this ...

