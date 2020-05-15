Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2020

Today is ... National Pizza Party Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama standout Justin Thomas has landed on the cover of PGA 2K21. The game is set to be released on Aug. 21.

Crimson Tide infielder Kolby Robinson was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team on Thursday. It is one of the nation's highest honors for a student-athlete that combines their performance on the field and in the classroom. You can actually listen to Robinson on this week's special episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Along those same lines, Alabama softball seniors, Krystal Goodman and Bailey Hemphill, and junior Kaylee Tow landed on the CoSIDA Softball Academic All-District Team as well.

More Justin Thomas news.. He will be a sideline reporter for The Match involving Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson.

The Alabama track team welcomed two new members on Thursday — Diamonasia Taylor and Asyia Ward.

So, what has Daron Payne been up to during the quarantine?

Xavier McKinney will wear No. 29 with the New York Giants.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

113 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 15: “Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.

We'll leave you with this ...