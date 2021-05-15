Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball: Alabama at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio

Rowing: Alabama at Big 12 Championships, Austin, Texas, All Day, Live Video, Live Results

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at SEC Championships - Day 3, College Station, Texas, All Day, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama track and field had another big day at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday, winning two individual titles and earning three additional medals. The championships, which are being held on the Texas A&M campus, close out on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is in second in both the men’s and women’s team races, with the men sitting on 51 points and the women with 47.

In case you missed it: Alabama Track and Field Adds Two More SEC Individual Titles

Did you notice?

The Philadelphia Eagles shared the first footage of wide receiver DeVonta Smith at rookie camp:

Due to poor weather on Friday, Alabama rowing and the Big 12 Championships was pushed to Saturday:

Kira Lewis Jr. finished the night for the New Orleans Pelicans with seven points, five rebounds and two assists, including these back-to-back buckets:

And Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about his two new players in DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

112 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” — The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.

