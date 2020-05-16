Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Barbecue Day

  • Get ready for an inside look at how Jedrick Wills Jr. became a member of the Cleveland Browns with this video series coming up over the weekend: 
  • Another sign of the times. Unfortunately, this will probably not be the last program cut due to financial struggles because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcaster Chris Stewart told our own Tyler Martin on the All Things Bama Podcast that this will one of his favorite calls of all time.  
  • We can guarantee you that Alabama running back Najee Harris is ready to get back on the gridiron. 
  • In case you might have missed 2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams' announcement, detailing his decision to commit to Alabama, here it is. He made it public on May 15th because that is the birthday of his late sister. 

112 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 16: “Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has every known.” — Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.

