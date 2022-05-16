Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2022

Today is... National Barbecue Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Canon Claycomb, Thomas Ponder represent Alabama men's golf as individuals at the NCAA Bryan Regional

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama vs. Auburn cancelled due to weather

Rowing: Alabama finished second at Big 12 Championships behind Texas

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

110 days

May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has every known.” — Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.

