Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2022
Today is... National Barbecue Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Canon Claycomb, Thomas Ponder represent Alabama men's golf as individuals at the NCAA Bryan Regional
Baseball: Alabama vs. Auburn cancelled due to weather
Rowing: Alabama finished second at Big 12 Championships behind Texas
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
110 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall. — Bryant Museum
“Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has every known.” — Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.