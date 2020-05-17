Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 17, 2020

Today is ... National Cherry Cobbler Day

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders and UFC fighter lost to by unanimous decision to Krzysztof Jotko (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) last night.

Dre Kirkpatrick could end up signing with the New York Giants if the team has to part ways with Deandre Baker after he was arrested for armed robbery.

Interesting insight from Dylan Moses' mother how he got acclimated the the structure and regime when he arrived in Tuscaloosa:

Pro Football Focus named Julio Jones the top wide receiver of the decade and the No. 8 overall player in its Top 101 NFL players since 2010 list.

Tua Tagovailoa announces yet another endorsement deal:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. — Bryant Museum

May 17: "Say it's the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone's absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I'm mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I've trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it's your will against mine, that's when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else." — Dalvin Tomlinson

